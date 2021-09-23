Police asking for help in identifying three suspects in New Iberia shooting incident

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of attempted murder in a shooting incident that happened in July of 2021.

Anyone who can positively identify any of the three suspects from the video above is asked to call contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you want to remain anonymous call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

