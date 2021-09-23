Pollock couple arrested for contractor fraud

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - APD has arrested two suspects following an investigation that involved residential construction.

Ronald and Tina Wagoner, both of Pollock, were taken into custody and charged with one count of residential contractor fraud.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or if you think you have been a victim of contractor fraud, please contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

