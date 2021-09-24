Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested in catalytic converter theft investigation

David Downs
David Downs(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter.

David Downs of Alexandria was charged with theft: ($1,000 to $5,000).

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or has any information concerning other catalytic converter thefts, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division (318) 441-6460.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly ‘State of the Community’ address on Thursday...
Homelessness on the rise in Alexandria, officials encouraging people not to give cash to panhandlers
Ronald and Tina Wagoner
Pollock couple arrested for contractor fraud
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
The Sheriff’s office converted its old pea farm on Vandenburg Drive to a wood-splitting...
RPSO Firewood Project to open Oct. 1
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Birthday Winner 9/24/21
BIRTHDAY WINNER 9/24/21
Pledge Kids 9/24/21
PLEDGE KIDS 9/24/21