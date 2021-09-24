Alexandria man arrested in catalytic converter theft investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter.

David Downs of Alexandria was charged with theft: ($1,000 to $5,000).

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or has any information concerning other catalytic converter thefts, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division (318) 441-6460.

