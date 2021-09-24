Americans to spend $10b on Halloween this year

(CNN) - Americans are expected to spend a record ten billion dollars on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF said people will spend two billion dollars more this year than 2020 on Halloween candy, decorations and costumes for adults, kids and pets.

Most of the spending - or over 3.3 billion dollars of it - will go to the costumes. The organization said it is the most consumers have spent on costumes since 2017.

On average, consumers are expected to fork over a little more than $102 to retailers.

