Apple denies Fortnite a return to App Store

(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - A legal fight could keep a popular game off Apple devices for the foreseeable future.

The software giant announced it will not bring Fortnite back onto its devices until the legal fight with Epic Games is resolved. That means several years could pass before Fortnite returns to iPhones.

A court battle between Apple and Epic Games has been raging for the past few months. Tensions began last year when Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store after it claims Epic disregarded the rules for in-app payments by allowing users a different way to make purchases.

Earlier this month, a California judge ruled Apple can’t prevent app developers from giving users payment options but did not declare Apple a monopoly.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said he will keep the pressure on Apple.

