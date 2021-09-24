Avoyelles Parish community thanks first responders with lunch

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish community said “thank you” to first responders on Friday, September 24 by providing them with a delicious lunch.

At the event, first responders in the parish could come and eat a lunch prepared by the Cottonport Bank staff.

Cottonport Bank branch manager Spencer Guilbeau said it’s their way of showing appreciation.

“It’s really important, like I said earlier, because those men and women sacrifice so much to serve and protect and keep our community safe. We just kind of feel like it’s the least that we can do to give back a little bit and show our appreciation for what they give up to do that,” said Guilbeau.

In addition to the lunches, there were also prizes and giveaways.

“We have t-shirts, we have lunch boxes that we’re giving away, we have some goodies that we’re giving away. We have a grand prize drawing for each department that shows up to one of the branches, getting entered to win, and we give away a cash grand prize to that winning department,” said Guilbeau

For the first responders who were not able to make it to the event, lunches were delivered to departments across the parish. Retired Bunkie fire chief Joey Frank said he and the other first responders appreciate the recognition.

“It’s just fantastic that they recognize the hard work that all first responders do. Not just fire, police, EMS, but all first responders and, you know, they first recognized it seven years ago and it’s been going on since,” said Frank.

The event was capped off with both Acadian and Air Evac Life Team landing helicopters.

