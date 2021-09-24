Advertisement

Glenmora woman arrested in fatal hit and run of Anacoco woman

Debra Sasser
Debra Sasser(RPSO)
By LSP
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) has continued to thoroughly investigate the crash that claimed the life of Kiley L. Credeur, 20, of Anacoco. 

CLICK HERE for the original story.

Through investigative means, it was determined that Debra Sasser, 63, of Glenmora, was the driver of the vehicle that struck Credeur.  She was struck while laying in the roadway, after the initial crash.  Based on the investigative findings, LSP AFO obtained an arrest warrant for Sasser.  The arrest warrant was issued through the 9th Judicial District Court charging Sasser with Hit and Run. 

On Friday morning (Sept. 24) around 9:00 a.m., she was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

