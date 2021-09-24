Advertisement

Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio

A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy was stabbed at the haunted house attraction at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Berea police were called out to the 7 Floors of Hell for a boy stabbed in the foot around 8:15 p.m., WOIO reported.

According to the victim and a family friend who was him, when they arrived, they were approached by one of the roaming outside actors who was using a large Bowie knife as a prop to scare people.

The actor then allegedly scraped the knife on the ground and began to stab the area near them, accidentally cutting through the victim’s Croc-style shoe.

The boy’s left toe was cut.

Staff members immediately rendered first aid, and further medical attention was refused. The 11-year-old Brook Park boy then finished visiting the haunted house attraction.

Berea police confiscated the Bowie knife from the 22-year-old actor.

The Middleburg Heights man told police he brought the real knife from home, instead of using a prop knife.

According to the police report, he admitted “using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.”

Berea police said the incident remains under investigation.

