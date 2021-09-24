Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro devices, Surface Laptop

(CNN) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software.

It’s launching a line of Surface products, designed for use with the upcoming Windows 11 operating system.

Microsoft said these new Surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology and versatile forms.

The Surface Laptop Studio uses a hinge to move between laptop, stage and studio modes.

Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and an updated Surface Pro X serve as both tablets and laptops.

The Surface Duo lives up to its name. It has two side-by-side screens that fold together for compact computing.

Microsoft plans to launch Windows 11 next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.