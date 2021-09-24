Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro devices, Surface Laptop
(CNN) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software.
It’s launching a line of Surface products, designed for use with the upcoming Windows 11 operating system.
Microsoft said these new Surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology and versatile forms.
The Surface Laptop Studio uses a hinge to move between laptop, stage and studio modes.
Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and an updated Surface Pro X serve as both tablets and laptops.
The Surface Duo lives up to its name. It has two side-by-side screens that fold together for compact computing.
Microsoft plans to launch Windows 11 next month.
