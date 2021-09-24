Advertisement

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro devices, Surface Laptop

(Source: Microsoft via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software.

It’s launching a line of Surface products, designed for use with the upcoming Windows 11 operating system.

Microsoft said these new Surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology and versatile forms.

The Surface Laptop Studio uses a hinge to move between laptop, stage and studio modes.

Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and an updated Surface Pro X serve as both tablets and laptops.

The Surface Duo lives up to its name. It has two side-by-side screens that fold together for compact computing.

Microsoft plans to launch Windows 11 next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Sheriff’s office converted its old pea farm on Vandenburg Drive to a wood-splitting...
RPSO Firewood Project to open Oct. 1

Latest News

In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates
Fortnite is an online video game that includes shooting and survival modes. (Epic Games / AP)
Apple denies Fortnite a return to App Store
Americans to spend $10b on Halloween this year