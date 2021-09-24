Mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles in Tangipahoa, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Livingston parishes

The following was released to us by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is announcing the latest mobile locations for its Blue Roof program sign-up starting Sept 23.

The three Mobile Communication Vehicles (MCVs) will be in place from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily to assist residents with Hurricane Ida structural roof damage apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assigned USACE managed Blue Roof program.

Location 1 in Tangipahoa Parish: St. Helena Library, 6108 Zachary Taylor Pkwy, Greenburg, LA (Sept. 22-24)

Next in Livingston Parish: AMVETS Post 68, 26890 LA-42, Springfield, LA (Sept. 25-26)

Location 2 in Lafourche Parish: Assumption Community Center, 4910 Highway 308 Napoleonville, LA (Sept. 24-25)

Location 3 in Terrebonne Parish: Post Office, 5106 LA-56, Chauvin, LA (Sept. 24-25) Dulau Library, 200 Badou, Dulac, LA (Sept. 26-27) Knights of Columbus, 1331 Dr. Beatrous Rd., Theriot, LA (Sept. 28-29)



Note: Locations are subject to change.

Operation Blue Roof aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made. This program is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. The deadline to apply for this service is Sept. 30, 2021.

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Flat roofs or roofs made of clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

Homeowners can visit Blueroof.us to apply. Here, homeowners can sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about your residence. The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof. To cancel your ROE, residents can send an email to roe.cancel@usace.army.mil, call 888-Roof Blu (888-766-3258) or visit Blueroof.us

Residents can call toll-free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program.

Copyright 2021 USACE. All rights reserved.