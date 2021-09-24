Advertisement

State Championship locations and times announced

Many Tigers taking the field.
Many Tigers taking the field.(Source: KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Almost two and half months away from December, high school football teams can begin to get an idea of where the state championships will be played.

According to Geaux Preps, the LHSAA recently decided championship games will take place from Dec. 3 through Dec. 11th. Below is the current schedule provided by Geaux Preps.

Friday, December 3 • Yulman Stadium at Tulane University

Division I State Championship

Division III State Championship

Friday, December 10 • Caesars Superdome

3:30 p.m. – Class 2A State Championship

7 p.m. – Class 4A State Championship

Saturday, December 11 • Cajun Field at UL-Lafayette

Division II State Championship

Division IV State Championship

Saturday, December 11 • Caesars Superdome

Noon – Class 1A State Championship

3:30 p.m. – Class 3A State Championship

7 p.m. – Class 5A State Championship

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Sheriff’s office converted its old pea farm on Vandenburg Drive to a wood-splitting...
RPSO Firewood Project to open Oct. 1

Latest News

Pine Praire's Elijah George is this week's ACA Athlete of the Week.
Pine Praire’s Elijah George’s 5 TDS earns him ACA Athlete of the Week honors
Elijah George - ACA Athlete of the Week
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ against Miss. St., Orgeron says
As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the...
ASH vs Peabody selected at the week 4 Game of the Week