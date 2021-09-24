State Championship locations and times announced

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Almost two and half months away from December, high school football teams can begin to get an idea of where the state championships will be played.

According to Geaux Preps, the LHSAA recently decided championship games will take place from Dec. 3 through Dec. 11th. Below is the current schedule provided by Geaux Preps.

Friday, December 3 • Yulman Stadium at Tulane University

Division I State Championship

Division III State Championship

Friday, December 10 • Caesars Superdome

3:30 p.m. – Class 2A State Championship

7 p.m. – Class 4A State Championship

Saturday, December 11 • Cajun Field at UL-Lafayette

Division II State Championship

Division IV State Championship

Saturday, December 11 • Caesars Superdome

Noon – Class 1A State Championship

3:30 p.m. – Class 3A State Championship

7 p.m. – Class 5A State Championship

