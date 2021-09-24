Advertisement

Target to cut down on holiday hiring this year

(Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is scaling down its holiday hiring this year.

At the same time, the retail giant said it’s giving more hours to existing workers, as well as more pay and training.

There are also plans to give current workers more scheduling flexibility. Store leaders will check in with employees to get an idea of their scheduling preferences.

Target also has a new app it said allows team members to choose and swap shifts, as well as pick up extra hours.

As for holiday season hiring, Target wants to bring on 100,000 workers. According to Bloomberg, it was 130,000 last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions rise at Alexandria City Council meeting over reporting crime to public
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Sheriff’s office converted its old pea farm on Vandenburg Drive to a wood-splitting...
RPSO Firewood Project to open Oct. 1

Latest News

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
KALB’s Golden Apple Award