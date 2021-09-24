Vernon Parish releases proclamation on vaccine mandates

VERNON PARISH, La. (VPPJ) - The Vernon Parish Police Jury has issued the following proclamation concerning COVID-19 vaccine mandates:

WHEREAS, acting through the United States Constitution, the people of this Country created a government to be their agent in the exercise of a few defined powers, provides for protection of individual liberty and freedom, while reserving to the citizens the right to decide on matters which concern their lives, liberty and property without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws;

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is indeed a real virus caused disease that poses a significant, and sometimes fatal risk to certain groups, specifically the elderly and those with multiple pre-existing conditions and co-morbidities; and

WHEREAS, every adult who wants a COVID-19 vaccine has the right to make a “fully informed” decision to obtain one and has the ability to do so, as they are widely available and offered for free, but no vaccine or vaccine passport should be mandated or required by law;

WHEREAS, citizens should also have the right to refuse vaccination based on religious, medical or personal reasons, and every medical intervention requires proper informed consent and the right of refusal, including the COVID-19 vaccine, of which the long-term effects of the vaccine are still unknown;

WHEREAS, worldwide there are time proven, tested, safe and effective treatments to COVID-19 that are readily available, affordable and being used in various parts of the world successfully, of which early treatment is key; our citizens should be fully informed of these treatments, should not be denied access to these treatments and should have the freedom to receive them by their medical provider and pharmacy;

WHEREAS, proof of vaccination status should not be required by any government mandate in order to access local businesses, places of worship, or cultural events; private health information on vaccine status should not be required by any government mandate or by any business operating places of public accommodation;

WHEREAS, widespread adoption of Covid-19 vaccination passports, or any requirement of proof of vaccination by businesses unduly and unnecessarily restrict the freedom of citizens and harm patient privacy;

WHEREAS, lockdowns have not been productive, but have caused serious harm to local economies and the overall heath to our citizens and children;

WHEREAS, such mandated vaccines and vaccine passports subrogate the constitutional freedom and personal liberty of all citizens of the United States of America, as provided under our US Constitution;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Police Jury of Vernon Parish in the State of Louisiana do protest any and all limitations to personal freedom and choice imposed by vaccine mandates, passports, lock-downs, surveillance, segregation, laws and any restrictions of safe and effective treatments of the Coronavirus, issued by either State or Federal Government to the citizens of Vernon Parish, State of Louisiana and of the United States of America.

On motion by Mr. Alton “David” Fox, seconded by Mr. Scottie Benjamin, the foregoing resolution was unanimously adopted on this the 20th day of September, 2021, at which meeting a quorum was present.