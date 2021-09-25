2021 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

(KALB) - Corey and Elijah breakdown the fourth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Leesville
|32
|Pineville
|35
|Natchitoches Central
|28
|Airline
|7
|Peabody
|20
|ASH
|55
4A Scores
3A Scores
|Jena
|27
|North Webster
|7
|Beau Chene
|36
|Grant
|42
|Marksville
|0
|Church Point
|51
2A Scores
|Welsh
|W
|Pickering
|L
|Avoyelles
|54
|Bunkie
|13
|Scared Heart
|18
|Rosepine
|55
|Menard
|56
|Lakeview
|14
|St. Mary
|30
|Oakdale
|19
|Tioga
|7
|Many
|46
1A Scores
|Vidalia
|L
|LaSalle
|W
|River Oaks
|48
|Montgomery
|42
|D’Arbonne Woods
|34
|Northwood-Lena
|12
|Block
|6
|Pine Praire
|28
Post Game Show
