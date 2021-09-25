Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Corey Howard and Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Corey and Elijah breakdown the fourth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Leesville32Pineville35
Natchitoches Central28Airline7
Peabody20ASH55

4A Scores

Buckeye19Bolton12

3A Scores

Jena27North Webster7
Beau Chene36Grant42
Marksville0Church Point51

2A Scores

WelshWPickeringL
Avoyelles54Bunkie13
Scared Heart18Rosepine55
Menard56Lakeview14
St. Mary30Oakdale19
Tioga7Many46

1A Scores

VidaliaLLaSalleW
River Oaks48Montgomery42
D’Arbonne Woods34Northwood-Lena12
Block6Pine Praire28

Post Game Show

