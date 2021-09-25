2021 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

(KALB) - Corey and Elijah breakdown the fourth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Leesville 32 Pineville 35 Natchitoches Central 28 Airline 7 Peabody 20 ASH 55

4A Scores

Buckeye 19 Bolton 12

3A Scores

Jena 27 North Webster 7 Beau Chene 36 Grant 42 Marksville 0 Church Point 51

2A Scores

Welsh W Pickering L Avoyelles 54 Bunkie 13 Scared Heart 18 Rosepine 55 Menard 56 Lakeview 14 St. Mary 30 Oakdale 19 Tioga 7 Many 46

1A Scores

Vidalia L LaSalle W River Oaks 48 Montgomery 42 D’Arbonne Woods 34 Northwood-Lena 12 Block 6 Pine Praire 28

