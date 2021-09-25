Advertisement

Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting, according to BRPD

By WAFB Staff
Sep. 25, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 24, involving a husband and wife.

According to BRPD, Shalama Dabney, 51, was reportedly shot and killed by her husband, Cedric Dabney, 52, during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Elgin Street around 11:28 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities report, Dabney also fired shots at responding officers.

Police say Cedric Dabney was arrested without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder on a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.

