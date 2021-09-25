LC Drops to 0-5 losing to Ottawa 49-19

PINEVILLE, LA. (KALB) -LC falls in another tough one to Ottawa at home. The Wildcats hurt themselves throughout the game they turn over the ball three times on the afternoon two fumbles and one interception.

Coach Maddox said, “We have to play clean football and we haven’t been able to do that and we haven’t been able to get it done as a coaching staff”.

The Wildcats are at home next Saturday against Oklahoma panhandle state university kickoff is at 2 pm

