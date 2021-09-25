Tigers survive late surge by the Bulldogs, win SEC opener 28-25

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) survived a late surge by Mississippi State (2-2) to win the SEC opener 28-25. Max Johnson led the way with four passing touchdowns and 280 yards passing, two that went to Kayshon Boutte.

Johnson, became the first player since Rohan Davey in 1999 to throw for three touchdowns of 40 yards are more.

The Tigers were without two key defenders, All-American corner Derek Stingley Jr. who missed the game due to injury. An injury he reaggravated from fall camp and defensive end Andre Anthony who will miss the remainder of the season.

The Tigers allowed 486 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs, 371 through the air, which is an improvement compared to last season’s game when K.J. Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards against LSU.

LSU’s defense got things started in the first quarter as Damon Clark recovered a fumble and got the Tigers in good field position. Johnson would later cap off the drive with a 11-yard touchdown to Boutte, his seventh of the season to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers would lead the Bulldogs 7-3 at the break and first drive for LSU Johnson would hook up with Boutte again, this time for a 64-yard touchdown to make it 14-3.

The Bulldogs would try to answer and they put together a 14-play 60 yard drive that would result in a missed field goal to keep the game at 14-3. After trading punts the Tigers would add to their lead to make it 21-3 as Johnson found a wide open Trey Palmer for a 58-yard score.

The Bulldogs would finally find the end zone late in the third quarter as Will Rogers hooked up with Makai Polk for the 29-yard score to make it 21-10. However, LSU would answer with a 9-play 75 yard drive capped off with Johnson finding Kole Taylor for the score, his first career touchdown, to make it 28-10.

Mississippi State would answer the LSU score with a touchdown drive of their own as Rogers connected with Austin Williams from 2-yards out to make it 28-17.

The Bulldogs would get a much needed three and out against LSU and Rogers would throw his third touchdown of the game as he found Jo’quavious Marks for the 16-yard score, the Bulldogs would get the two point conversion to make it 28-25. Mississippi State would try the onside kick, but were unable to recover it.

LSU will return home to face Auburn on Saturday, October 2 at 8 p.m.

