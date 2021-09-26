Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of throwing her two children off the Cross Lake bridge, resulting in the death of one of them, has been extradited back to Shreveport.

Ureka Black, 32, was initially arrested Friday, Sept. 24 at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 26, she was transported to the Shreveport City Jail, where she was booked around 12:30 p.m. Black is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set at this time.

KSLA’s crews were on scene at SPD headquarters Sunday afternoon when a patrol car with Black inside arrived. She did not exit the vehicle before being taken around the corner to the city jail. It appears she became uncooperative with officers.

Black is accused of throwing her two young children off the Cross Lake bridge. Initially, it was believed a third child was in the water, however, after hours of searching, detectives were able to determine the child was safe and was never in the water.

Court records from Bossier and Caddo parishes show Black has been in and out of jail a number of times since 2007. She has been charged with prostitution, drug possession, and pandering, among other crimes. Back in 2010, she was also charged with aggravated arson after reportedly setting a home on fire.

Authorities were first called out Friday morning when a neighbor saw a small child in the water. That infant was found dead. Another child was rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, a drive-thru birthday party was held for that boy, who had his birthday on Sept. 23, just one day before being thrown into the lake.

Black’s mugshot is not yet available.

