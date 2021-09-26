Advertisement

Saints get back to their winning ways at New England

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It took 26 years, but the Saints finally registered a win in New England. The Black and Gold improved to 2-1 on the season after beating the Patriots, 28-13.

The Saints defense had a big hand in grabbing a “W”.

P.J. Williams interception and return, eventually led to a Jameis Winston-Marquez Callaway 7-yard touchdown. Callaway’s first NFL TD staked the Saints to a 14-0 advantage.

Malcolm Jenkins picked Mac Jones in the third quarter, and the safety took it 34 yards to the house. This extended New Orleans lead to, 21-3.

The Saints other touchdowns came courtesy of a Winston-Alvin Kamara connection. Kamara’s 11-yard touchdown gave New Orleans 7-0 lead.

The Swiss Army-knife closed out the scoring for New Orleans with a 4-yard TD run.

Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, 128 yards, two TD passes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Sasser
Glenmora woman arrested in fatal hit and run of Anacoco woman
Vaccines
Vernon Parish releases proclamation on vaccine mandates
Steven Maxwell’s final message on-air at KALB
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
KALB's 5th Quarter
2021 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

Latest News

The Saints drop to 1-1 on the season after losing on the road to Carolina.
Panthers crush the Saints, 26-7
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville