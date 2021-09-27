Advertisement

APD investigating incident at Compton Park

Compton Park in Alexandria, Louisiana
Compton Park in Alexandria, Louisiana(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 received a Facebook message that an incident took place at Compton Park on Sunday morning.

We reached out to the City of Alexandria, and it was confirmed to us that a report was filed relating to this incident.

This is a screenshot of the message that was sent to us:

Charles Park Area Neighborhood Watch
Charles Park Area Neighborhood Watch(Facebook)

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information at this time. Check back for updates.

