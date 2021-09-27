APD investigating incident at Compton Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 received a Facebook message that an incident took place at Compton Park on Sunday morning.

We reached out to the City of Alexandria, and it was confirmed to us that a report was filed relating to this incident.

This is a screenshot of the message that was sent to us:

Charles Park Area Neighborhood Watch (Facebook)

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information at this time. Check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.