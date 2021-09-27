APD investigating Sunday morning shooting on Elliot Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Elliot Street near Bolton Avenue.

Around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, they spoke to a male juvenile victim who stated he was at a party on Elliot Street when he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet from an unknown suspect. The wound the victim received is non-life threatening. The suspect is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.