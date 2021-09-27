ASH Trojans traveling to Mississippi for Week 5 matchup

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For their Week 5 matchup, the ASH Trojans will be leaving Louisiana for the first time for a regular-season football game, as they’ll travel to Winona, Mississippi to take on the Winona Tigers.

The Trojans will make the trip north of Jackson, Ms for their game on Thursday, September 30.

Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and are among the best teams in their class. ASH’s coach Thomas Bachman said his team is geared up for the new challenge this week.

“Everybody is looking forward to the trip,” said Coach Bachman. “We talked to several out-of-state schools, but Coach Tompkins said let’s do it. We’re just excited to play.”

ASH and Winona both head into this game with high-powered offenses. The Trojans are averaging 57 points per game while the Tigers are scoring nearly 49 points per game.

This is the first matchup between the two schools.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.