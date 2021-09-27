Louisiana College Wildcats gearing to play Oklahoma Panhandle State

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats lost last week 49-19 at home against Ottawa University. This week they will get another chance to win in front of their fans.

Coach Drew Maddox wants to make sure the coaches and players are prepared for whatever the Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies will throw at them.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wildcat Field.

