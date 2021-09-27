Advertisement

Nine local high school coaches preview Week 5

Local high school coaches preview their Week 5 matchups.
Local high school coaches preview their Week 5 matchups.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nine local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s games along with the adjustments they are making to get ready for Week 5.

Participants included Bryant Bell (Pineville), Dillon Barrett (Grant), Benny Vault (Block), Andy Boone (Avoyelles), Thomas Bachman (ASH), Justin Charles (Menard), Brian Williams (Montgomery), Marvin Hall (Peabody) and Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena).

