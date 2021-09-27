Advertisement

Report: Armstead to miss several weeks with elbow injury

Report: Armstead to miss several weeks with an elbow injury.
Report: Armstead to miss several weeks with an elbow injury. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Sep. 27, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will reportedly be without their starting left tackle for a few games.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Terron Armstead’s elbow injury will keep him out for several weeks. The injury occurred in the first half of Sunday’s win over New England.

Injuries have hit the Saints’ offensive line hard so far this season. Center Erik McCoy has been out since week one with an injury. Veteran James Hurst filled in for Armstead when he went out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

