MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles’s running back Dacareyn Sampson earns Play of the Week honors for his 62-yard rushing TD against Bunkie.

Sampson finished with 150 rushing yards and three TDs in their in-parish rivalry game against the Bunkie Panthers.

Avoyelles won the game 54-13.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.