SportsNite crew talks impressive high school football teams after week 4

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High looked impressive against Peabody taking home a 55-20 win against warhorses.

Several other teams also had exciting performances in week four, and the SportsNite crew breaks down several Cenla teams that look dangerous as the midway point of the season quickly approaches.

