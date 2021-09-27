Advertisement

Vernon Parish Police Jury protests vaccine mandates

(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - On September 20, the Vernon Parish Police Jury voted unanimously to pass a proclamation that protests any and all vaccine mandates.

The proclamation states that the Vernon Parish Police Jury is against all limitations to personal freedom and choice imposed by vaccine mandates, passports, lockdowns, surveillance and laws regarding the coronavirus.

Vernon Parish Police Jury President Jim Tuck said the jury isn’t against the vaccine, they’re against the vaccine mandates.

Similar to the second amendment sanctuary parish proclamation that the Vernon Parish Police Jury passed on the same day, the vaccine mandate proclamation is largely symbolic, it shows where they stand on the issue. The parish still must abide by any state or federal mandates.

“Were letting it be known that’s the feeling of the Vernon Parish Police Jury is that we do stand up for our constitution and the rights that it gives us,” said Tuck.

Currently, Vernon Parish has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the entire state of Louisiana, with just over 27% of its population fully vaccinated.

Region Six Director of Public Health Dr. David Holcombe said the proclamation won’t help the state’s efforts to get people vaccinated.

“It’s counterproductive because it will not advance the public health objective, which is optimal vaccination rates,” said Dr. Holcombe.

