Widespread telephone outage causing problems for many areas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has received numerous reports of telephone outages across many areas.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, this incident has been identified as an Intentional Denial of Service attack. This attack on the phone system is intended to overwhelm the telephone systems and cause disruptions to service, causing the phone systems to crash.

One report mentioned outages as far as Shreveport.

If you need emergency assistance, 911 phone lines are operating normally.

