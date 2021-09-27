Advertisement

Widespread telephone outage causing problems for many areas

Phone outages have been reported over many areas.
Phone outages have been reported over many areas.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has received numerous reports of telephone outages across many areas.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, this incident has been identified as an Intentional Denial of Service attack. This attack on the phone system is intended to overwhelm the telephone systems and cause disruptions to service, causing the phone systems to crash.

One report mentioned outages as far as Shreveport.

If you need emergency assistance, 911 phone lines are operating normally.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance
Vaccines
Vernon Parish releases proclamation on vaccine mandates
Debra Sasser
Glenmora woman arrested in fatal hit and run of Anacoco woman
Steven Maxwell’s final message on-air at KALB
Many families gathered at the Rapides Parish Courthouse to honor loved ones that have been...
Murder victims honored on National Day of Remembrance

Latest News

City of Alexandria making improvements to local parks.
City of Alexandria making improvements to athletic field, park
Compton Park in Alexandria, Louisiana
APD investigating incident at Compton Park
Tyler Price
Tyler Price
Audrey Kolde
Audrey Kolde