Advertisement

5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Five people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

An earlier report said that six people were injured in the blast.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D said five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont said all personnel are accounted for.

__

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compton Park in Alexandria, Louisiana
APD investigating incident at Compton Park
Alexandria man killed in crash with tractor on HWY 1
Phone outages have been reported over many areas.
Widespread telephone outage causing problems for many areas
Red and blue lights
APD investigating Sunday morning shooting on Elliot Street
Vaccines
Vernon Parish releases proclamation on vaccine mandates

Latest News

People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program...
North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, said members are...
Deadline for response from Trump allies looms in Jan. 6 inquiry
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would...
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers