Alexandria man killed in crash with tractor on HWY 1

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor on Louisiana Highway 1 near Cheri Street on Monday, September 27.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 3:30 p.m. 78-year-old Victor Coutee Jr. was traveling south on HWY 1, where he failed to yield to a northbound John Deere combine that was blocking the southbound lane with a large agricultural implement. Coutee struck this implement head-on. As result, he was fatally injured.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

