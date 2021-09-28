Alexandria man killed in crash with tractor on HWY 1

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor on Louisiana Highway 1 near Cheri Street on Monday, September 27.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 3:30 p.m. 78-year-old Victor Coutee Jr. was traveling south on HWY 1, where he failed to yield to a northbound John Deere combine that was blocking the southbound lane with a large agricultural implement. Coutee struck this implement head-on. As result, he was fatally injured.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.