Alexandria police believe Compton Park attack was targeted

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is still trying to get to the bottom of an attack at Compton Park in Alexandria.

Over the weekend a Facebook post in the Charles Park Neighborhood Watch Group popped up warning others in the neighborhood. The post stated that a woman who was doing yoga with a friend around 11 a.m. in the park was allegedly grabbed by a man who threw her phone and grabbed her throat. The victim got away, and the suspect fled the scene.

Alexandria police said they believe the attack was targeted.

“This specific victim let everyone know when she was in the park and the times she was in the park and why she was in the park,” said APD Public Information Officer Lt. Lane Windham. “We feel like the suspect knew exactly when she would be there and located himself in the park where he could come up on the victim. I don’t feel like we have someone out there stalking people in the park.”

Stephen Spurgeon heads the Charles Park Neighborhood Watch Group. He said that his neighbors have been reporting an increase in crime but he still believes the Charles Park area is safe.

“We’ve seen an uptick in petty theft but overall, Charles Park is still a safe and very nice neighborhood,” said Spurgeon.

District G Rapides Parish Police Juror Sean McGlothlin, whose district encompasses the park, commented on the incident.

“These criminals are getting more and more brazen about what they’re doing. It doesn’t surprise me at all that in broad daylight someone was attacked in Compton Park,” said McGlothlin. “Unfortunately, I’m very concerned about the future of Alexandria.”

