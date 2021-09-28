APD investigating Broadway Avenue homicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are investigating a homicide involving a man that was shot on Broadway Avenue.
APD responded to a report of gunshots in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue around 12:01 a.m., and found a gunshot victim outside of the Magic Mart.
The victim, identified as Leonard Jackson of Alexandria, was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416.
