APD investigating Broadway Avenue homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are investigating a homicide involving a man that was shot on Broadway Avenue.

APD responded to a report of gunshots in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue around 12:01 a.m., and found a gunshot victim outside of the Magic Mart.

The victim, identified as Leonard Jackson of Alexandria, was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.