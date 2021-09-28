Advertisement

APSO confirms 5 inmates escaped Marksville jail Monday night

Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, five male inmates escaped from Marksville DC-1 Jail on September 27 around 7:33 p.m.

Authorities are still looking for the escapees and investigations are ongoing.

The following inmates escaped from the facility:

  • William Johnson, 27, of Marksville. He is described as a black male, about 5′9″, with black hair, who may still be in the Marksville area.
  • Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie. He is described as a white male, about 5′5″, with brown hair. He was last seen in Mansura shortly after the escape.
  • Davantae Williams, 20, of Bunkie. He is described as a black male, about 5′6″, with black hair. He may be heading to the Bunkie area.
  • Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer. He is described as a black male, about 5′10″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area.
  • Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura. He is described as a black male, about 5′6″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area.
Upon further investigation, more people may be charged with assisting in their escape. If you have any further information on this situation, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

