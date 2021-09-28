Advertisement

Duncan: Saints generate a ‘major confidence-builder’ by beating New England

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Jeff Duncan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints responded in a big way Sunday to their Week 2 loss in Carolina. Their 28-13 win over the Patriots was a major confidence-builder.

Not just for themselves, but also for their fans.

Make no mistake, this wasn’t just any road win. This was Bill Belichick and the Patriots. The league’s evil empire.

The team with the best home record in the NFL since 2008. The Saints hadn’t won a game there since 1995. And this one wasn’t close.

The Saints dominated from start to finish and showed that their season-opening blowout against the Packers was not a fluke

Say this about the Saints: They know how to respond to adversity. They clearly are at their best when their backs are to the wall and people are counting them out.

They have now won 11 of their last 14 games after a loss.

And they are a remarkable 10-2 the last 12 times they’ve been underdogs. That’s not just covering the spread. They’ve won those games straight up.

At 2-1, the Saints look legit. They might not be underdogs again for a while. They return home for the first time in a month to play in the Superdome on Sunday. It’ll be the Saints’ first true home game of the season. And their first home game with a full crowd behind them in 636 days.

After dealing with plague, storms and fire, these Saints certainly have no reason to fear the winless Giants. From here on out, their biggest enemy is going to be themselves.

