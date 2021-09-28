Advertisement

Five injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Five people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, Sept. 27, 2021.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D says five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Two of the injured employees have since been transferred to hospitals in Hammond and Lafayette. There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont. The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont says the explosion was a flash fire and that there was no sustained fire after the incident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine what caused the explosion.

Note - Original reporting of the incident showed six people were injured in the explosion. This was due to an inaccurate original tally on-site.

