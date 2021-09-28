Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida and the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The governor’s address comes almost one month after Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and one week after he traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak with congressional leaders to explain the state’s need for more federal assistance following Ida, an ice storm earlier this year, and multiple hurricanes in 2020.

RELATED: Residents still waiting for FEMA assistance worry as home damage worsens

On a positive note, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 1,000 on Monday, Sept. 27 for the first time since July.

RELATED: THE INVESTIGATORS: La. govt. worker’s profanity-filled rant over DSNAP benefits caught on voicemail

It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will address the problematic registration process for DSNAP benefits, which opened up last week for certain parishes affected by Hurricane Ida.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday and will be live streaming inside this story.

