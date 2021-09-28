LC’s golf team has best showing since 2013 at Tyler Fall Classic

TYLER, TX. (LOUISIANA COLLEGE) - The Louisiana College golf team played its first tournament of the season, coming off the match-play win over Centenary College, and earned its best two-round score since 2013 by finishing the two-day Tyler Junior College Fall Classic in fifth place out of eight teams with a +22 (598) overall score Tuesday at the Pine Springs Golf Club.

The Wildcats were led over the two days by Ryan Palmer and Collin Stinson, who finished tied with each other at one over par 145 over the two days, both carding a 73 on Monday and 72 on Tuesday.

Luke Myers finished the tournament tied for 27th place at seven over par 151 overall, posting a 73 on Monday and 78 on Tuesday.

Nick Grabowski and Zane Blanchard finished 36th and 37th at 14 & 15 over par, respectively.

The +22 is the lowest score for an LC golf team over a two-round event since the Wildcats carded a +7 at the LC Fall Invitational in October 2013. Among the teams, LC finished ahead of in this tournament was RRAC-foe Texas A&M-San Antonio.

The Wildcats look to continue their marked improvements at the Houston-Victoria Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek on October 18th & 19th in Victoria, Texas.

