Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana homeowners are about to see an increase in flood insurance premiums under FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 Program.

Some Louisiana homeowners are facing a $20 per month increase. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1, despite Louisiana politicians asking for a delayed start date.

Over 340,000 or 69.2% of insured homeowners in Louisiana will see an increase up to $10 per month. Around 10% of homeowners will see more expensive rate changes. Over 17,000 homeowners will pay $20 per month or more under the new Risk Rating.

