NSU’s N-Club Hall of Fame set for Oct. 23

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The long-awaited induction ceremony for the 2020 Northwestern State N-Club Hall of Fame is less than a month away.

Twelve standout competitors, coaches and contributors will be honored Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. in Magale Recital Hall on the NSU campus. The induction ceremony is part of Northwestern State’s Homecoming weekend, including the 3 p.m. football matchup against Southeastern.

A trio of Northwestern State football standouts, including All-Pro return specialist Terrence McGee, are joined by four-time track and field All-American Stephanie Sowell in the class that originally was set to be inducted in October 2020 and again in the spring of 2021. Both ceremonies were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining McGee and Sowell are NSU all-time rushing king Tony Taylor and All-American defensive end Robert Daniel, three-time national assist leader La’Terrica “Cooda” Dobin, five-tool baseball outfielder Jordan Robison, national javelin qualifier Regina Roe, softball standout Linette Stuart, who doubled as a conference javelin champion, and cross country runner Randy Moore, a standout from NSU’s era as an NAIA powerhouse.

Terry Alario Sr. and Terry Alario Jr., the first father-son combination in NSU baseball history, will receive the N-Club’s Distinguished Service Award while groundbreaking assistant football coach Al Miller is the first recipient of the N-Club Pioneer Award for his innovative and influential role in strength and conditioning training in the mid-1970s.

The 12-person class was selected by a combination of voting by members of the N-Club, the association of former Northwestern State athletic letter winners, and a committee comprising N-Club members and NSU administrators.

Enshrinement in the N-Club Hall of Fame is among the highest honors NSU bestows on its former competitors and staff. Those receiving N-Club Hall of Fame recognition are showcased in a digital N-Club display in Prather Coliseum.

McGee set an NCAA record for single-season punt-return average in 2000, earning All-American honors as a return specialist after averaging 23.7 yards per return. A versatile athlete, McGee shares the school record for career pass breakups (44) with 2018 N-Club Hall of Fame inductee Jermaine Jones. He ended his career as NSU’s all-time leader in single-season (427, 2000) and career punt return yardage, single-season punt return average (23.7) and punt return touchdowns (3, 2000) and added 190 career tackles and 11 interceptions as a defensive back.

McGee parlayed his career as a four-year starter into a fourth-round selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2003 NFL Draft. McGee, a member of the Top 100 Demon Players of All-Time squad and a two-time, first-team All-Southland selection at cornerback and return specialist, spent his entire nine-year pro career with the Bills. He earned Pro Bowl honor as a kick returner in 2004, was a two-time All-Pro honoree and still holds numerous franchise records as a cornerback and return specialist. Taylor needed just three seasons to set NSU’s all-time rushing mark (3,997 yards) before turning pro. A Pineville product, Taylor recorded the top two single-season rushing totals in school history (1,507 in 2000 and 1,441 in 1999), earning All-American honors in 2000. His 20 career 100-yard rushing games also stand as a career standard among Demon rushers as does his 112.7 yards per game average. Taylor, who earned a Super Bowl ring as part of the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, shares the school record with five straight 100-yard rushing games and owns the single-season scoring mark of 96 points.

In addition to being one of the Top 100 Demons of All-Time and a three-time, first-team All-Southland selection, Taylor doubled as a triple jumper on the Demon track and field team, contributing to the 1998 indoor SLC title and the 1999 SLC outdoor crown. Taylor scored in four conference meets, topped by a fourth-place finish in the 2000 SLC Outdoor Championships. A consensus All-American in 1998 after missing a season because of a knee injury, Daniel rounds out the trio of Demon football players headed into the Hall. Daniel drove the Demons’ “Purple Swarm” defense that helped NSU reach the 1998 FCS semifinals, collecting 68 tackles, 12 for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and a pair of pass breakups to earn All-American and first-team All-Southland Conference honors.

Daniel’s bounce-back season came after he missed the 1997 season because of a knee injury suffered on the final play of the final preseason scrimmage. He was a two-time preseason All-American and was one of just two FCS players among the 1998 Bob Griese Preseason All-America Team. Prior to the 1997 season, Daniel was a preseason All-American after a second-team All-Southland season when he made 63 tackles, five for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was a sixth-round NFL Draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 1999.

In addition to Taylor, four members of the Northwestern State track and field program find themselves headed into the N-Club Hall of Fame. Sowell earned four All-American honors, twice as a long jumper and twice as a triple jumper during her 2001-04 NSU career. The 2004 NCAA Indoor long jump runner-up, Sowell still holds the Lady Demon triple jump record, soaring 43-1 in 2003 to break her previous mark of 43-0.75 set a season earlier. Sowell captured eight Southland Conference championships and became the first female track and field athlete in Southland Conference history to earn four All-American honors.

She held the school long jump record (20-10.5) until Jasmyn Steels broke it in 2019. Sowell nabbed two top-11 finishes in the 2003 NCAA Indoors (seventh, long jump; 11th, triple jump) and added a seventh-place finish in the triple jump in 2004 to go along with her runner-up long jump finish. While Sowell made conference history on a national level, Regina Roe did the same for the Lady Demon track and field program. Roe became the first Lady Demon to qualify for multiple NCAA Outdoor Championships, reaching the national stage in the javelin in her junior and senior seasons of 1999 and 2000. Roe also became the first Lady Demon to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 28th at the 2000 event with a throw of 131-0.

Roe nabbed the 1999 Southland Conference Outdoor javelin championship with a school-record throw of 166-9, a mark that stands 21 years later. Roe finished 16th nationally in 2000 (148-5) and 17th in 1999 (152-10) in her two national meet appearances.

Randy Moore established three school and state records during his cross country and track and field career from 1972-76. Competing when Northwestern State was a member of the NAIA, Moore earned All-American honors in 1976, placing second nationally in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and added a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Division II 3,000 meter steeplechase that season.

Moore’s 8:52.4 time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 1976 Texas Relays established a Louisiana and NSU record and still stands as the school’s mark. Moore also was part of the NSU distance medley relay team that set the school mark of 9:57.2 at the 1975 Texas Relays.

Like Taylor, Stuart was a two-sport performer in her NSU career that spanned 1997-2001, playing softball and throwing the javelin.

Stuart was a four-time All-Southland Conference outfielder whose .331 career batting average and 78 career steals were school records at the conclusion of her career. Both marks now stand fourth in NSU history. A first-team All-SLC pick in 1999 and a three-time second-team selection, Stuart started 199 games, fourth all-time at the end of her career, and ranked second in runs (115) and fourth in hits (213). Her 70 hits and 32 steals in 2000 both set school single-season records.

Stuart made the most of her lone track and field season, winning the Southland Conference championship in the javelin with a mark of 141-8 in 2001.

Dobin is the only player – male or female – in NCAA history to lead Division I in assists per game for three straight seasons. As a senior, Dobin was the 2003-04 Southland Conference Player of the Year and the Southland Conference Tournament MVP after helping lead the Lady Demons to the title and ensuing NCAA Tournament berth.

A three-time first-team All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana selection, Dobin’s career average of 8.2 assists per game ranked seventh in NCAA history at the end of her career and now stands eighth. Her career-high 20 assists against Idaho State in her junior season highlighted a season in which she established school records of 298 assists and a 10.6 per game average.

In addition to establishing the school mark for career assists (921), Dobin finished fourth in career steals (283) and 17th in career scoring with 1,651 points while leading NSU to an 86-32 mark, including a 61-15 SLC ledger. Robison needed just two seasons in an NSU uniform to pepper the Demon record books with his name. A Hutchinson Community College transfer, Robison was a two-time, first-team All-Southland Conference performer in 2000 and 2001.

He finished as the runner-up for the Southland Conference Player of the Year award in 2001 after producing a .372 batting average with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and 20 stolen bases as NSU went 38-17 overall and 19-8 in conference play, bringing home its seventh conference championship. A first-team All-South Region as a junior, hitting .342 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, Robison added 13 outfield assists in his two-year career. A 14th-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001 who reached Double-A before retiring to start a family, Robison stands second in school history in slugging percentage (.623), third in career triples (11), seventh in career batting average (.356) and 10th in total bases (273) and ranked in the top 10 of 10 different statistical categories at the end of his career.

The Alarios were the first father-son duo to play baseball at Northwestern State. Terry Alario Sr. was a pitcher from 1966-69 while Terry Jr. lettered as a catcher in the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Between the pair, they were part of three NSU conference championship squads – the 1967 Gulf South winners and the 1993-94 Southland champions.

The pair have been ardent Northwestern State athletics supporters, notably creating the Alario 22 Scholarship for the NSU baseball program, while continuing to lend financial support and actively promoting Demon athletics throughout the state. Both Alarios wore jersey number 22 during their Demon playing careers and were informed of their selection by NSU Assistant Athletic Director of Development Mike Jaworski, who also wore No. 22 during his Demon baseball career.

Miller’s official title was assistant football coach under head coach A.L. Williams from 1975-78, but Miller made his mark in the strength and conditioning realm. During his four seasons on the NSU staff, Miller’s strength and conditioning program quickly became regarded as one of the best nationally, which led him to a 23-year career as an NFL strength and conditioning coach. Miller also established a legacy of helping other coaches reach the NFL, including his former Demon players Bill Johnson and Barry Rubin, the latter of whom captured a Super Bowl ring in February as the Kansas City Chiefs’ strength and conditioning coach.

