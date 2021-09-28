Advertisement

SafeWise study ranks top 10 safest cities in Louisiana

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to data from the FBI, Louisiana has the highest murder rate in the country for the 32nd year in a row. But if you’re curious as to where the safer cities in the state are, SafeWise has ranked the top 10 safest cities in Louisiana for 2021:

  1. Addis
  2. Harahan
  3. Youngsville
  4. Mandeville
  5. Tallulah
  6. Westwego
  7. Rayne
  8. Scott
  9. Carencro
  10. Kenner

To learn more about the SafeWise study, CLICK HERE.

