Saints open as 8-point favorites over the winless Giants

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams celebrate a big defensive play at New England. (Source:...
C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams celebrate a big defensive play at New England.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints finally return to the Superdome this Sunday, and they’ll do so as a big-time favorite. The Black and Gold are 8-point favorites over the winless Giants.

The Saints’ “home game” in Week 1 was moved to Jacksonville due to the destruction of Hurricane Ida. Even after losing a home game, New Orleans still crushed Green Bay, 38-3, and easily covered the number in the process.

The Saints are 2-1 overall, and also 2-1 against the spread. Carolina was the Saints’ only misstep so far in 2021.

The Giants are 0-3 overall and 1-2 against the spread. New York covered their only road contest this season, falling to the Washington Football Team, 30-29. The Giants were 4-point underdogs in the contest.

