Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

