Advertisement

Thibodaux man charged with murder following the death of infant daughter

Jake Guidry, 26, claimed to deputies to have hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard.”
Jake Guidry, 26, claimed to deputies to have hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard.”(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A man in Thibodaux has been arrested and charged with the murder of his infant daughter, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Jake Guidry, 26, claimed to deputies to have hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard.”

Early this morning, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road to check on the 11-month-old child on behalf of the child’s mother.

Guidry was immediately taken into custody. Deputies located the body of the deceased child in the rear cargo area of Guidry’s SUV.

Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, and bail is set at $1 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man killed in crash with tractor on HWY 1
Compton Park in Alexandria, Louisiana
APD investigating incident at Compton Park
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.
APSO confirms 5 inmates escaped Marksville jail Monday night
Phone outages have been reported over many areas.
Widespread telephone outage causing problems for many areas
Magic Mart
APD investigating Broadway Avenue homicide

Latest News

Compton Park in Alexandria, La. September 28, 2021.
Alexandria police believe Compton Park attack was targeted
APD believes Compton Park attack may have been targeted
APD investigating Broadway Avenue homicide
Tyler Unsicker being introduced as the new LSUA Athletic Director on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Tyler Unsicker officially introduced as LSUA’s new athletic director
APSO confirms 5 inmates escaped Marksville jail Monday night