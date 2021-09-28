Tyler Unsicker officially introduced as LSUA’s new athletic director

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA held an introductory press conference to officially announce that Tyler Unsicker will become the school’s next athletic director.

Unsicker joins the LSUA Athletic Department from his previous post as the Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Central Washington University (CWU) in Ellensburg, Washington, where he has served since 2015. While at CWU, Tyler was responsible for marketing, sponsorships, ticket office, facilities and event operations.

He now joins the Generals and is ready to help the student-athletes excel both on the field and in the classroom.

During his introductory press conference, Unsicker talked about building on the rivalry they have with Louisiana College, especially in basketball in which the two schools have only faced off one time in seven years.

“I think there’s the potential to do really big things,” said Unsicker. “That’s something that we can try to get into the Rapides Parish Coliseum and get a lot of the community involved. We also talked about doing some kind of traveling trophy that goes around to the winner of each of the six sports that we play in.”

Unsicker also addressed the possibility of adding more sports on campus. He said they need to solidify a few things first but that they could have more sports join the Red River Conference in the NAIA in the future.

