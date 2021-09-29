Advertisement

After rough start, LC Wildcats look to finish the season strong

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Winning none of your first six games is never ideal, but getting a chance to turn things around is a thought that can turn into a reality.

Coach Andrew Maddox believes this team can turn this around, winning six straight to close out the season and the players are all in.

”Yeah it sucks we’re 0-5 but we can’t quit.” Defensive End Micah Latin said. “There is nowhere in life where you can lay down and quit.”

So for the remainder of the season, the Wildcats are going to fight to get in the win column and pile them up until the end of the season.

The first game they will have to win to get the ball rolling is Saturday, October 2 at Wildcat Field against the Oklahoma State Panhandle State Aggies at 2 p.m.

