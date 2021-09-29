Amazon unveils “Glow” game device for kids

(CNN) - Amazon is releasing a new device that could take family fun to a whole new level.

“Amazon Glow” is a kid-friendly device that combines video calls and games. It works by projecting images onto a surface in front of the screen. Kids can then play games, draw or interact with some of their favorite movie characters.

Family members or friends can use the free Glow app to engage with the projections remotely and in real-time as if they’re in the same room.

“Glow” comes with a price tag of $249.

Amazon also announced a string of other new home devices on Tuesday. They include a new home surveillance robot and upgraded versions of Amazon’s smart speakers and fitness tracker.

