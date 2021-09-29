Advertisement

Amazon unveils “Glow” game device for kids

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is releasing a new device that could take family fun to a whole new level.

“Amazon Glow” is a kid-friendly device that combines video calls and games. It works by projecting images onto a surface in front of the screen. Kids can then play games, draw or interact with some of their favorite movie characters.

Family members or friends can use the free Glow app to engage with the projections remotely and in real-time as if they’re in the same room.

Glow” comes with a price tag of $249.

Amazon also announced a string of other new home devices on Tuesday. They include a new home surveillance robot and upgraded versions of Amazon’s smart speakers and fitness tracker.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man killed in crash with tractor on HWY 1
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.
APSO confirms 5 inmates escaped Marksville jail Monday night
Compton Park in Alexandria, Louisiana
APD investigating incident at Compton Park
Magic Mart
APD investigating Broadway Avenue homicide
Phone outages have been reported over many areas.
Widespread telephone outage causing problems for many areas

Latest News

America's top military commanders faced a contentious grilling on Capitol Hill, testifying...
Top military leaders grilled on Afghanistan exit
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Petito’s dad: Give same attention to all missing people
Lou has broken the Guinness World Record for longest dog ears.
Dog breaks Guinness World Record for longest ears
Lou has broken the Guinness World Record for longest dog ears.
Dog breaks Guinness World Record for longest ears