Crime Stoppers: Who killed Shamekka Garnette?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a cold case from 2004.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Shamekka Garnette was last seen at a party on Old Boyce Road around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2004.

“The vehicle that she was last seen driving was located on I-49 near the Lee Street on-ramp,” said Major Mark Baden with the sheriff’s office. “It was abandoned. It was locked up. I don’t think there was anything gained upon locating the vehicle.”

On Aug. 17, 2004, four days after Garnette was last seen, her body was found in a wooded area by workers repairing a fence. It was about one mile north of Airbase Road on Old Boyce Road.

“The coroner’s report revealed that her death was attributed to strangulation,” said Major Baden.

The sheriff’s office says the pieces are there to solve the case, but they’re still trying to put them together.

“I say the pieces of the puzzle are coming together,” said Major Baden. “We had some information that came to light here a few weeks ago. We are actively pursuing those leads. We think we’re going to be able to put it together before long.”

Major Baden says sometimes when word gets out that a case is making progress, people start talking.

“I call it when you kick the ant pile,” he said. “You get them stirred up. They go talking. This one will tell you a little bit. The other one will tell you a little bit. That’s when the wheel begins to roll.”

If you have any information that could help the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office solve the case of the death of Shamekka Garnette, you can contact them at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.