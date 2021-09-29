Advertisement

Netflix buys video game developer

(Matt Rourke | Source: AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Netflix is putting money behind its push to offer video games to subscribers.

The streaming service announced it has acquired the game developer Night School Studio.

Netflix said it wants to add exclusive games to its platform, designed for every kind of gamer, from beginner to advanced.

The company said the games will all be included in its memberships with no ads or in-app purchases.

