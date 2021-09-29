New pediatric emergency care room at Cabrini ER

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s an alarming statistic. COVID-19 hospitalization rates among children and adolescents are at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, weekly hospitalization rates have increased for children ages 11 and younger. Here at home, Cabrini hospital has seen multiple young patients showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The hospital is unveiling a new pediatric emergency care room in the ER. The room, equipped with standard emergency room technology, also features children’s artwork on all four walls, created by Central Louisiana artist Lindsay Moore.

Each child treated in the room is also given fun toys and activities to play with, including a teddy bear they can take home with them.

Cabrini Emergency Room Director Dr. Chris Benjamin said it’s all about distracting these young patients and making them feel comfortable.

“The goal of this room was to have it look similar to what it would look like in a classroom or in a playroom to basically distract them from the hustle and bustle of the hospital, and to take their mind off of that they’re actually being evaluated and treated by medical personnel.”

All of the nice things to see and look at help ease a little one’s mind during treatment. The new pediatric room is used multiple times a day. If the room is available, hospital staff bring children there. All funding for the new room was provided through Cenla Giving Day and community donations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.